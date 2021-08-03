GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner's Office is responding to a deadly mobile home fire that happened overnight.
One person died in a fire that happened at a mobile home located along East Pine Lake Circle in Greenville, according to the coroner.
The sheriff's office is investigating.
FOX Carolina crews are on scene working to learn more information on what led up to the fire.
Stay tuned as work to keep you updated.
