OLD FORT, NC (FOX Carolina) - A dispatcher for the McDowell County Rescue Squad confirmed Thursday that the rescue squad was called to the Catawba Falls trail Thursday to rescue a hiker who was hurt in a fall.
Dispatch said they received a call about a man who had fallen on the trail near the waterfall and hit his head around 10:30 a.m. The man had reportedly lost consciousness in the fall.
By 1 p.m. dispatch said the scene was clearing. Dispatch did not know the man's condition.
MORE NEWS - Coroner: Man dies more than a month after being severely burned in fiery crash on I-85 in Anderson Co.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.