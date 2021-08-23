GREER, SC (FOX Carolina)- One person was shot along North Ave. on Monday afternoon, according to the Greer Police Department.
The Greenville County Coroner's Office confirmed that it was called to respond to a fatality in the area as well.
Police said that one person has been detained and there's no risk to the public at this time.
Stay tuned as we work to learn more.
MORE NEWS: Haywood Co. officials launch new website for those in need after flooding
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.