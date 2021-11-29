ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - Anderson County deputies said one person was shot on Parnell Road in Anderson, according to the Sheriff's Office.
Deputies said the person shot was at the home on Parnell Road. He was given first aid by deputies and taken to jail in Anderson. Detective Supervisor noted that the man was expected to be okay.
Sergeant JT Foster said the the shooter has been detained and there is no public threat to people.
MORE NEWS: The South Carolina High School League is holding 2021 Football Championship press conferences for A and AAAAA.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.