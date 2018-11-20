Inman, SC (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg County Deputies are on the scene of a stabbing near Inman this morning.
Details at this time are still limited.
Dispatch tells us one person was stabbed and it happened on Waters Road near Bishop road.
Right now we don't know the condition of the victim.
We have a crew on the way and we'll update when we know more.
