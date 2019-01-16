Waynesville, NC (FOX Carolina) - Wednesday morning, Haywood County dispatch says the Waynesville Fire Department was called to a fire at Suyeta Park Apartments.
Dispatch says the call to the apartments, located on Suyeta Park Drive, happened around 4 a.m.
We're told it's a small apartment complex and that everyone made it out.
One person was taken to the hospital, but dispatch did not know if their condition was serious.
As of 7:15 a.m. crews were still on scene, but were clearing soon.
We'll update with more information if it becomes available.
