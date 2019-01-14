GENERIC - Fire 1

(file photo | Associated Press)

WESTMINSTER, SC (FOX Carolina) - Firefighters said an ambulance was called to treat one person found inside a burning home in Westminster Monday morning.

The fire broke out at a home on Dr. Johns Road around 9 a.m.

Firefighters did not know the victim’s condition but the coroner was not requested.

No other details were immediately available.

