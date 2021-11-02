EASLEY, SC (FOX Carolina)- The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control confirmed that two dogs and one person were exposed to a rabid skunk near East C. Avenue and Glazer Street in Easley.
The person was referred to a healthcare provider and the two dogs will be quarantined, according to the department.
DHEC says that you should seek medical attention if you are ever exposed to an animal with rabies.
If you think that you have been exposed to rabies call DHEC's Environmental Affairs Greenville Office at (864) 372-3273.
The department says that this skunk is the fourth rabid animal found in Pickens County in 2021.
