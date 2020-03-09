(FOX Carolina) -- Health officials announced on Monday, March 7, they have started monitoring one possible case of COVID-19 in the Clemson community.
According to the Clemson University Public Safety social media, they are working in conjunction with DHEC, to notify the campus community of the results when they are known.
The individual, a non-student, is currently in self-quarantine at their off-campus residence.
The full press release can be found here.
