HICKORY, NC (FOX Carolina) – One person was sent to the hospital after an explosion at a propane and gas services building in Hickory, NC, according to the Hickory Fire Department.
The explosion happened at the James Oxygen building at 30 Highway 321 around 1:30 p.m. Friday, according to fire officials.
Crews were initially sent because of a vehicle fire, but when they arrived, they saw smoke coming out of the building and heard multiple explosions.
The fire was put out around 3 p.m. and firefighters are taking measures to make sure there are no additional fires.
There’s no word on the injuries of an employee taken to the hospital and the cause of the incident is unknown.
Check back with FOX Carolina as we get more details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.