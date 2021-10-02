GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- Greenville County deputies say that a woman was shot at an apartment building along Furman Hall Rd. on Saturday.
According to the sheriff's office, deputies learned that a suspect fired shots into multiple apartment buildings in the area shortly before locating the victim.
The woman's injuries are believed to be non-life threatening, according to the sheriff's office.
Deputies say they believe that this was an isolated incident.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 23-CRIME.
