ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina)- Anderson police say that one person was shot near North Jefferson Avenue and Campbell Street.
According to officers, a gunshot victim was located shortly after the incident on Sunday.
Police say they also recovered a vehicle during the course of their investigation.
The victim was hospitalized, according to the police department.
