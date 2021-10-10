ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina)- Officers with the Anderson Police department say that one person was shot near the campus of Anderson University and Virginia Circle.
According to a report, police say that the victim got into an altercation with a suspect at a party.
Officers say that the victim was shot once in the torso.
Anderson University confirmed that students were involved in the incident in a statement released on Sunday.
"Senior leaders at Anderson University are aware of an off-campus incident early Sunday morning involving a small number of AU students. Most importantly, we are very thankful that those involved are safe, having been released from medical care. We are taking this incident very seriously, with the safety of our students as our highest priority. At this time, we believe there is no immediate danger. We are currently conducting a thorough investigation."
