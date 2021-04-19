One Spartanburg Inc. works to keep restaurants open, offers customer incintives
- Tresia Bowles
- Posted
- Posted
- 0
SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - Some restaurants are still feeling the impact to their business from the COVID-19 pandemic.
One Spartanburg is starting a new, online program set to offer incentives to customers at local restaurants.
Here's how it works: visit explore.visitspartanburg.com, enter your information, you'll receive a text, then, check in on the website with the restaurant's code when you eat at any of the roughly 20 establishments on the list.
One Spartanburg Inc.'s Chief Tourism Development Officer, Timothy Bush, says for three visits, you win a Spartanburg poster. For six visits, you get a t-shirt. And for 10 visits, you're entered to win a stay-cation at a local hotel.
Main Street Pub, in Spartanburg, is participating. The manager, Adam Story, is optimistic the program will help.
"Some businesses are struggling. They're trying to give people things to come in the door," Story said.
Bush says the goal is to revive these eateries.
"A lot of restaurants are saying that they're still feeling the impact of less visitation," Bush said.
The site is called "Remember Your Favorites." You can add it as a shortcut to your home screen on the iPhone for easy access.
"This project is really about helping keep the vitality of our restaurants alive," Bush said.
Story says he's looking for the potential economic boosts.
"I mean, any kind of exposure is good, especially for some of the smaller businesses out there that don't have a lot of social media presence or any online presence; help is help," Story said.
Bush encourages Spartanburg residents to support local restaurants.
"When visitors come to our community, restaurants make our community more attractive. It provides the experiences," Bush continues, "I think the primary focus really has been on helping to keep as many of our restaurants open as possible."
Story says business is much better now.
You can only win one prize. You can spread your visits out until the end of June.
Contact One Spartanburg Inc. here to register your restaurant.
Tags
Locations
Tresia Bowles
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Today's FOX Carolina Flash Briefing
Stay up to date on what's happening around the Upstate and the Mountains throughout the day with FOX Carolina's audio flash briefings
Most Popular Stories
Woman charged in hit-and-run that killed Spartanburg teen posted on Facebook saying she was hit by 18-wheeler
- Anisa Snipes, Alvieann Chandler, Zach Prelutsky
- Posted
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.