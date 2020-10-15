Asheville, NC (FOX Carolina) - With only weeks until the November 3 election, absentee voting is already underway by mail and in-person across the nation.
Today, residents in North Carolina will get the opportunity to cast their early vote.
In Buncombe County there are 16 poll locations to choose from that will be open from 8 a.m. until 7:30 p.m. weekdays and from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. on weekends. Early voting locations will be open through October 31.
At each of the locations, voters will be greeted by COVID-19 safety protocols to keep poll workers and voters safe. Both masks and social distancing will be required of all voters.
Same-day registration will be offered to residents going to the polls to vote. The process says individuals who are not registered to vote in a county may register and immediately vote at that same site. Voters may also update their name or address within the same county if necessary.
Voters with absentee ballots may drop off ballots with election officials at any of these locations. The ballots will be kept securely and delivered to the county board of elections for processing.
To find a location in your county, click here.
