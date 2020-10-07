COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Columbia Police Department says that officers have arrested a suspect and is searching for another in connection the a fatal shooting of a Greenville man that took place on Senate Street.
Xavier Glover is currently in custody at the the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center and has been charged with armed robbery, according to Columbia Police Chief W.H. "Skip" Holbrook.
Additionally, police say they have pending arrest warrants for Zachery Williams who CPD says is wanted for murder, armed robbery and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. CPD says that Williams may be driving a white or gray Honda CRV with a South Carolina license tag LLA-715 and should be considered armed and dangerous.
If you have any information on the whereabouts of Williams, call 1-888-CRIME-SC or click here.
