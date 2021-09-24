MOUNTVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Laurens County Coroner's Office identified a woman killed following a crash along Highway 72 Friday morning.
Chief Deputy Coroner Patti Canupp identified her as 27-year-old Aimi Pretty Perrett from Greenwood.
Canupp said Perrett died at the scene and has an autopsy scheduled for Saturday morning.
