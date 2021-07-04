ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina)-.The Anderson County Sheriff's Office says one victim was shot near South McDuffie Street in Anderson, SC, on Sunday.
Deputies say that an adult female was shot at least one time. The victim was transported to the hospital for treatment.
Detectives and Forensic personnel responded, and the investigation is underway, according to deputies.
