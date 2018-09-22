(FOX CAROLINA) The South Carolina Emergency Response Team announced Saturday that they are monitoring river levels in anticipation of more flooding.
Currently:
- • The Lynches River continues to rise south of Effingham, and is expected to crest today or into early Sunday.
- • The Little Pee Dee River at Galivants Ferry has crested and is on its way down.
- • The Waccamaw River, near Conway, has surpassed its previous record level and may crest Monday or Tuesday.
North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper has advised anyone in the state's affected areas to be cautious when traveling.
"The persistent floods continue to make travel difficult and dangerous in hard-hit areas. You've heard us say it before but I can't say it too many times: Stay off flooded roads, and don't drive around barricades," Gov. Cooper said. "The road you plan to drive on may be closed, and the road behind the barricade may not exist anymore underneath the flood water."
According to a press release from Gov. Cooper, Florence has officially taken 32 NC lives. At 9:30 a.m. Saturday, about 29,000 homes and businesses were without power.
As of 2 p.m. Saturday, Florence County had issued a mandatory evacuation for almost 5,000 residents.
SC road closures have risen to almost 200, including 32 primary roads and 56 bridges.
Gov. Cooper continues to visit storm-torn areas. He'll travel to Brunswick and Columbus counties.
"Everywhere I go, I see the pain- the pain of ruined crops, ravaged homes and flooded towns," said Gov. Cooper. "But I also see the hope and the hard work of recovery starting. North Carolinians are strong, and together we will rebuild our state."
There are 16 general population shelters open and currently housing 204 people- more are on standby if needed.
Residents are encouraged to monitor local media and official, verified social media accounts from public safety agencies. The SCEMD's website also provides all updated information.
