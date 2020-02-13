One week after tornado hits Spartanburg weather delays cleanup efforts

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) When a tornado blew through Spartanburg County, the wind whipped and Megan Lewis quickly hid under a table.
“I just heard a lot of wind and a lot of rain and looking outside, I couldn’t really see anything it was practically white," Lewis said.
She and her father then heard trees snap and one of them left a crater in the back of their home, which damaged the attic.
“Structural damage up there- the beams and then there’s some water damage and it’s also in that area, like a bathroom and my dad’s bedroom," Lewis said.
The constant weather is making it more difficult to get things fixed.
“This is worse than anything we’ve ever been through here," she said.
That's why teams with Samaritan's Purse, an international disaster relief organization, are working hardest hit areas throughout Spartanburg County.
“We respond to wildfires out west, we respond to major flooding throughout the country, tornadoes, wind storms," Lorenzo Torres said.
He's the program manager and he along with 60 other volunteers are cutting limbs and picking up debris.
“We’re also here helping homeowners muck out their homes if they had floodwaters come in," Torres said.
For volunteers, Bethlehem Baptist Church in Spartanburg County is ground zero. Inside the family life center is where volunteers get equipment, sleep and eat.
“We just want to love people, doesn’t matter who they are or where they’re from," Torres said.“We come along side them to love them, to encourage them in Jesus name.”
For some like Lewis, that brings calm after the storm.
