One wounded in shooting near Santa Rosa high school in California, suspect detained

Authorities have detained one person in connection with a shooting Tuesday near Ridgway High School in Santa Rosa, California, police said.
The person who was shot, a 17-year old, is in stable condition, Santa Rosa Police Capt. John Cregan said.
The shooting happened just off campus after an altercation at a nearby intersection, he said.
Police initially said the shooting occurred at the school. Cregan said there was never an active shooter at the school.
Police are looking for the handgun used in the incident, which they called an "isolated shooting."
Santa Rosa is in northern California, about 55 miles north of San Francisco.
