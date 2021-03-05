GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – On the eve of the anniversary of COVID-19’s official confirmation in South Carolina, DHEC said there are more than 900 locations in the state where people can now get vaccinated against the potentially deadly virus.
DHEC said South Carolina’s first cases of COVID-19 were confirmed on March 6, 2020.
One year later, the state has identified nearly half-a-million confirmed and probable cases and more than 8,000 confirmed and probably deaths.
As of Friday, South Carolina saw 1,079 new confirmed virus cases and 36 new virus deaths.
DHEC is preparing to begin Phase 1B of its vaccination plan on Monday, which will allow people over age 55, first responders, grocery workers, manufacturing workers, and many groups with health conditions that put them at higher risk of severe illness from COVID-19 to get the vaccine.
Three vaccines are currently available in the state, made by Pfizer, Moderna, and now Johnson & Johnson.
DHEC said there is evidence that all three vaccines can provide longstanding immunity, but it is too soon to determine whether or nor or how often boosters may be necessary.
More than one million doses of vaccine have been administered in South Carolina so far, and more than 366,000 people , or 8.9 percent of the state's population, have completed vaccination.
As the efforts to vaccinate more people continue, DHEC asks people to continue to wear masks, wash hands often, keep distance from others, and avoid crowded indoor settings until a larger number of people have completed vaccination.
