(FOX CAROLINA) -- 365 days and counting. That’s how long Falon Michelle Cooksey has been missing.
Her family and friends say it’s hard dealing with the disappearance.
“It’s been tough the past year not knowing anything at all. Like, nothing. We hear stories and people saying “well I heard this, I heard this, but no one coming forward with anything concrete,” said Jamie Cooksey, a first cousin of Falon.
Which makes thing it all the more difficult. Jamie says, “You think you’re there and it just blows up right in front on your face. You think you’re in the right track and then you get a hundred more stories on top of what you think is going to crack the case but it never does.”
The family told FOX Carolina Falon was last seen at the Gaffney Inn in June of 2018. They held a vigil across the street from the hotel to honor her memory, Tuesday evening.
The case is under investigation by the Blacksburg Police Department. They said when Falon went missing they received some tips that didn’t pan out. However, family members feel frustrated with the lack of answers after all this time.
“We shouldn’t be here, a year into this. It shouldn’t take a year to find somebody in this tiny community,” Susie Thompson, Falon’s third cousin.
