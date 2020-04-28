FILE - This undated file photo provided by Matthew Westmoreland shows Riley Howell. A North Carolina police department has honored college student Howell and his family after he was killed when a gunman opened fire inside a classroom. News outlets report the family of UNC Charlotte student Howell received the Civilian Medal of Valor on Wednesday, May 15, 2019, from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. (Matthew Westmoreland via AP, File)