(FOX Carolina) -- It has been one year since the shooting at UNCC, where a classmate decided to sacrifice for his own life to save his peers, that man's name was Riley Howell.
In his honor, the Riley Howell Foundation Fund, which was established by his family, is making donations to support victims of gun violence.
The Foundation has announced it's latest round of recipients which includes the following:
- Outward Bound: $5,000 for a scholarship as part of the Outward Bound for Grieving Teens program to be awarded in Riley’s name
- All Souls Counseling Center: $4,000 to provide traumatic grief counseling to those in need in Asheville, NC
- UNC Charlotte Foundation: $3,000 to fund the Ellis Reed Parlier Scholarship Fund; Reed was also killed in the same April 30, 2019 shooting that took Riley
- Gun Violence Survivors Foundation: $3,000 toward the organization’s Emergency Fund for gun violence survivors
“Riley’s courageous, kind-hearted, and curious spirit lives through all of us today,” said Natalie Henry-Howell, Riley’s mother and founder of the Riley Howell Foundation Fund.
“This past year, we have focused foundation efforts on partnering with organizations that reflect Riley’s nature of taking care of others. These organizations give back to the community and are wonderful examples of the kinds of compassionate efforts we want to champion with our fund. We’re proud to provide them means to continue their great work.”
To learn more about the foundation and Riley’s life, please visit the website, or email info@rileyhowellfoundation.org
