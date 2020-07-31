GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - These signs have been popping up all over greenville.
It's a part of a one greenville initiative to symbolize unity - one yard sign at a time.
That's because the bridge is a symbol of the message they are trying to share with the community, right amber?
The artist took the organizers vision of unity and bridging the gap and they say we have a huge symbol of that unity right here in the heart of downtown greenville.
It's a cause to spread love, compassion and unity in greenville - with each $15 yard sign, they are donating their proceeds to the urban league to support their initiatives to build a better, united greenville. They say the liberty bridge represents just that.
Elizabeth Stamm, organizer, says "in order to be a part of the change, it is best to start with our neighbors in our community first so the bridge just seemed to be a good representation of our cause."
Taylor Sifford, another organizer, says, "through buying the signs, you are not only doing that, but you are donating to an amazing cause like the Urban League and they are creating such opportunities for people that may not otherwise have."
So far have been able to make a $1,500 donation to the Urban League.
Angie Moton, Urban League, says, "with this particular initiative, we are super grateful to show unity number one and so show support for our community. We are so thankful for this particular vendor because it really sums up what the Urban League wants to do."
They never expected for this initiative to spread as far as it has today.
"I think it is a direct reflection of the heart of our community because this really started as a grassroots effort of us just trying to do our part and it has blown up into something greater than we’ve ever imagined," says Stamm, "We are having a hard time even keeping up with the demand."
You can message them on Instagram or email them at: bethebridgegvl@gmail.com.
