GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - The City of Greenville said an online auction of the buildings, materials and surplus items from its former Public Works facility at 360 South Hudson Street will close at noon on Wednesday, January 30.
Auction items include the former Public Works office building, main shop building, supply depot and sheds, as well as trucks, vehicles, tools, and furniture.
A complete list of items can be found at the online auction site: http://www.terryhowe.com/auctions/auction-detail/?id=346087
Potential bidders can inspect any of the online items in person Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Hudson Street location.
The auction items will be sold to the highest bidder at the close of auction Thursday.
