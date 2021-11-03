GREENVILLE, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - The Atlanta Braves are the 2021 World Series Champions for the first time since 1995 and will host a parade to celebrate on Friday at 12 p.m.!
FOX Carolina will bring you the Braves Parade and Celebration live from Atlanta starting at noon. Our very own Tori Carmen will be there along the parade route.
Tune into FOX Carolina on TV to see the live parade.
For more details about the parade, check out this story Atlanta Braves announce parade details.
