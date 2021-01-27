BELTON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Belton firefighter is in need of support from the community as he continues to recover from an accidental shooting that left him critically injured. What's more: he's facing more than $1 million in medical bills.
In October 2020, Stephen Maness was hanging out with friends and co-workers. However, a relaxed night with buddies quickly went south.
“It was just out of the blue and I hear three shots and I’m pretty much laying on the ground saying 'I’m shot I’m shot',” Maness told us. “It hit my small intestine, part of my large intestine. It ricocheted down into my leg, it severed my artery in my leg.”
Maness was rushed to the hospital and spent weeks in the ICU. Three months later, he's still on the road to recovery.
"Right now I have sleepless nights. I can’t go to bed without reliving the dream of being shot," he said.
Those new dreams now marring dreams he has had since he was just a small child.
“Since he was three years old that’s all he ever talked about," said Sandy Maness, his mother. He would go on to volunteer with Belton FD at just age 14 as a junior firefighter, and by 18 years old, his dreams of fighting fires had come true.
Now, those dreams are on hold; Maness is back to working in a part-time administrative role with Belton FD, but it will still be months before he can go back to battling the blazes full time.
Maness' loved ones have set up a PayPal account so the community can help him tackle the medical debt. If you'd like to give, you can visit the link below to donate.
FOX Carolina has reached out to the Anderson County Sheriff's Office for more details on the investigation into the shooting.
