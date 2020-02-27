Belton, SC (FOX Carolina) – Sabrina Lowery’s family should be welcoming a newborn baby, but she and her unborn son were just laid to rest.
“Sabrina was so excited. We were all so excited about his upcoming arrival,” Sabrina’s mother-in-law, who asked not to be identified, said.
Sabrina’s mother-in-law said baby Shawn was due any day and they couldn’t have been more excited.
“Thirty minutes prior to this happening, I video chatted with her and during the video chat I seen her tummy and I said, oh goodness, it’s getting bigger,” Sabrina’s mother-in-law said, “She pulled her shirt up and my granddaughter looked at her mama and touched the top of her belly and said his feet are up here and then she touched the bottom of her belly and said, his head’s down here.”
Sabrina’s mother-in-law said she never imagined it would be the last time they spoke, but within the hour, their lives would be forever changed.
Her family said she was shot in the abdomen during a home invasion and died saving her two young daughters, “They were there that night they witnessed everything.”
Sabrina’s mother-in-law said they will always remember her as their hero.
The coroner said Sabrina was rushed to the hospital but died during surgery. Doctors tried to save the baby’s life, but he also passed away.
“They never got to see their bother and never got to see their mom again,” Sabrina’s mother-in-law aid, “My son should never have had to hold his son for the first time in a mortuary. It should’ve been in the hospital.”
The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said this is an ongoing investigation. At this point no arrests have been made.
“Whoever is responsible for taking her life and the life of her unborn baby needs to be held accountable,” her mother-in-law said.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office.
