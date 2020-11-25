UNION COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Frank Hart proves that when it comes to serving the public, age is just a number.
Hart serves on the Union County School Board, a position he was re-elected to for a second term during the 2020 election cycle. And at 94 years old, he's among the oldest people ever elected across South Carolina.
“I was just real pleased. I got a really solid vote. I felt so good that so many people had thought well of what I had done and given me the opportunity to continue to serve," said Hart.
For a man who is just a few years away from being a centenarian, he's still full of life and zest. Education has always been a part of Hart's life, and he's eager to keep learning and lending his own wisdom.
“The experiences that I have had that I can share with the board, I think is important," he said, "and at times they listen and at times they question which is a real great thing too!"
His experiences stretch back decades, and they're all based in the Upstate. He was valedictorian of his high school and valedictorian again at Clemson University in 1949. After that, he continued to work in public education for decades. He's served on academic committees and school boards throughout the state, climbing the ranks as he went.
“I was a teacher. I was a coach. I was a principal. Then superintendent. And I came to Union and got involved with the school system here and felt I could contribute something," he told us.
The walls of his home are adorned with countless plaques, displaying his lifelong work in public education. Even at 94 years old, he's still creating a legacy to be left behind.
“It’s invigorating to have the opportunity to have the same goal that you have and that is to do everything that you can for the youth of our school district," he proudly told us.
