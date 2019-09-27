TOCCOA, Ga. (FOX Carolina) - We are hearing from the family of Patricia Hall. Investigators say her husband killed her and stabbed two of her friends.
Tonight, he is still in the hospital after being shot by a Toccoa Police officer according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.
This family says that Patricia was such a joy to be around. She made people laugh and she was a big giver and sadly that was all taken from this this week.
They told me that they knew Patricia and Kenton Hall didn't have the perfect relationship, but they never imagined that this is how their relationship would end.
Tina Meeks, the victim's sister, says, "she was a good person and trying to get out and she had a lot of people that loved her and family and friends and we would have helped her if we had known."
The family says they are grateful for her two friends who had given Patricia a place to go Monday night after her last argument with the suspect.
Her sister Connie told us over the phone that, "I wish I knew them so that I could thank them because it takes a true friend to put your life on the line for that and I’m sure they weren’t expecting this."
Tina says, "I am grateful that they tried. They did everything they could do, but being stabbed you probably… There isn’t a whole lot you can do, but they tried. Like I said she had a lot of good friends people loved her."
The family says they hope to get more answers as this investigation continues.
They have created a Go Fund Me.
They say they just want to be able to put Patricia to rest as they work to move forward without her.
The family is also hoping that the city of Toccoa opens some type of 24 hour domestic violence safe home where victims can go in their time of need.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.