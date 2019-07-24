Only On FOX: Undercover drug investigators shot, killed pet; Caretaker wants justice

ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) Diamond, a two-year-old pit bull-boxer mix, is no longer alive.
“Pit bulls have a bad rep, even though they’re not a bad animal. It’s all about how you raise a pit bull," a woman said.
A woman who says she loved and took care of Diamond, doesn't want her identity revealed, but she says she has a story to tell.
“She didn’t deserve that," she said.
Video from the home she lives in shows deputies with the Anderson County Sheriff's Office conducting a drug raid. Undercover drug investigators say they seized meth, heroine, and fentanyl inside the home and made three arrests.
“The dog is not aggressive. Anderson county made everything believe it was an aggressive dog but she wasn’t aggressive," she said.
In the video sent exclusively to FOX Carolina, you can hear Diamond barking and then shots.
“They shot diamond over six times. All she was doing was barking. She was not attacking," the woman said.
She admits investigators are familiar with the home and says they have never had a problem with Diamond before.
“You don’t know what the scenario is. So, it’s a very high risk situation," Anderson County Sheriff Chad McBride said.
McBride says on July 18, Diamond became agressive.
“According to the officers the dog was lunging at one of the officers and the officer behind is the one that engaged the dog," McBride said.“They’re going to do what’s absolutely necessary to stop any threat.”
He says other dogs at the home didn't react like Diamond.
“If you’re a drug dealer and you have an aggressive dog that’s trained to be aggressive then basically that’s a tool in the drug dealer’s tool belt," McBride said.
Investigators arrested Robert Williams and Louiza Arrowood at the home on drug charges.
“It is heartbreaking as a dog lover to see any animal get killed or harmed or anything like that. But I can tell you this, the safety of our officers is paramount first and foremost," McBride said.
However, the woman who cared for Diamond says she was never a threat, just a loving dog.
“I just want justice for Diamond," she said.
