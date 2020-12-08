Crews in Cherokee County continue to knock down hot spots following a tractor trailer fire on I-85 Monday night.

Gaffney, SC (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol are working to clear the roadway along I-85 southbound following a tractor trailer fire. 

According to troopers, the accident happened near the 92 mile marker just south of Chesnee Highway around 10:46 p.m. Monday night. 

Cherokee Co. Crash

Crews work to clear a tractor trailer following a fire along I-85 southbound in Cherokee County. 

Right now we don't know the details of what caused the fire but troopers say the accident only involved the tractor trailer. Highway patrol says luckily no one was hurt in the incident. 

Our crew on scene says all but one of the southbound lanes are closed while crews work to clear the wreckage. 

We'll update as we learn more information. 

