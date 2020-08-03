GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) A beloved Upstate food festival is adjusting operations amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The 34th Annual Greenville Greek Food Festival is scheduled to take place August 28-30. Organizers say attendees will be getting their food a little differently this year, as they transition to a to-go model in accordance with social distancing protocols.
“Our community is dedicated to continuing the tradition of coming together and sharing our culture with our visitors” said Harry Zolides. “The annual Greek Festival has become a Greenville tradition and has grown to be one of the largest outdoor events in the Upstate.”
Authentic Greek food and pastries will be offered August 28 and 29 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and August 30 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
One can choose from either Athenian Chicken, Pastichio or Moussaka for an entree, and also everyone's favorite - Gyros. Homemade Greek pastries, including baklava, koulourakia, kourambiedes or a combination assortment.
The drive-thru will be located on Elford Street with the entrance from Townes Street. Orders can be made from the safety and comfort of your car.
Ordering and pick-up will be conducted on-site only, they won't accept pre-orders.
