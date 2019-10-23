GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -Transportation officials held an open house in Greenville on Monday to showcase possible plans for a high-speed rail line they say would make travel from Atlanta to Charlotte quicker and more attainable for travelers.
The Federal Railroad Administration and the Georgia Department of Transportation held the hearing at Greenville County Square to get the public's opinion of the proposed routes. All three routes would connect the Queen City and the Big Peach by running through the Upstate, each with stops in the area. Eventually, the entire route would connect Atlanta to Washington, D.C.
Officials note the costs for each route vary along with travel times. The cheapest route is the most southern-oriented of the three, costing upward of $2.5 billion. The northernmost route sits in the middle of the price range, with costs topping out around $8 billion. The most expensive option is the most middle route, and it runs alongside Interstate 85. That price tag: more than $13 billion.
Scott Higley with Georgia DOT acknowledges that the routes all have their own pros and cons, but exploring those aspects is part of the process. Right now, Higley and his counterparts are trying to gauge the public's thoughts on the idea in general.
"One basically follows the corridor of I-85 and then one goes to the south of I-85 and one goes to the north of I-85 and each one certainly has their advantages and disadvantages," said Higley. "There's a high level of interest to determine if there's a need for other forms of transportation to get people in and out of these cities that they seem to want to visit."
According to the FRA, the Southeast High-Speed Rail would travel between 90 and 150 miles per hour, all dependent on the engines used. The cheapest engine option considered is diesel, which would put speeds on the lower end of the range. Electric is more expensive, but officials note electric power does allow for higher speeds.
That's enough to get Detric Moton excited. He says he wants to travel more, but getting on the road for him can be a hassle.
"This would help lower the traffic times, I think it's a great idea. I think we're a little bit behind other countries," he said.
The most brought-up subject at the meeting: trip times. Officials say a ride on the rail from Atlanta to Charlotte would take only two hours on the shortest, something Moton says would be a welcome change to current traffic times.
"Those of us that travel by car know that's not possible,” he remarked.
Officials note the longer route would see travel times closer to 5-and-a-half hours, saying this route had more stops along the way in Spartanburg, Greer, and Clemson.
At the end of the night, the comment box was stuffed full, and Higley wants the public to know they're being listened to.
"Every comment we receive will receive a response and each one will be evaluated as the overall big picture to determine is a project like this one one that should move forward," he said.
Would this be a completely new rail line or use existing tracks? If existing tracks are used I fear there will be many deaths.
