Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Today, the Federal Railroad Administration and the Georgia Department of Transportation will be holding a hearing in Greenville to get the public's opinion of a new high-speed rail line running from Atlanta to Charlotte.
According to the FRA, the proposed Southeast High-Speed Rail would travel between 90 and 150 miles per hour. Eventually the proposed railroad would run from Atlanta to Washington, DC.
The public is invited to an open house Wednesday October 23 at Greenville County Square located at 301 University Ridge, Suite 400. The meeting will take place between 5:30 p.m. - 8 p.m.
The public is encouraged to come out to see the proposal and how it will locally impact the Upstate.
Would this be a completely new rail line or use existing tracks? If existing tracks are used I fear there will be many deaths.
