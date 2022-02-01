SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) For decades Spartanburg's southside has struggled with keeping a grocery store open. A new Piggly Wiggly was scheduled to open last month on South Church Street but city officials say issues with getting refrigeration and kitchen equipment have caused delays and a new opening date has not been set.
The city says the southside of Spartanburg has been considered a food desert area for over 30 years, because people have had little to no options for healthy affordable food. Locals say they are looking forward to the new grocery store.
"We're in desperate need of a grocery store, I assure you of that," says Lawrence Cannon, who lives minutes away from the new store.
Spartanburg Mayor Jerome Rice says city council approved $600,000 to help build the store. "We have residents on the Southside of town that have to travel in excess of 4 and 5 miles to get to the nearest grocery store," he says.
City Manager Chris Story says the new Piggly Wiggly will not have a pharmacy because no pharmacy operator has agreed to sign on. He says the city is still working on getting a retail pharmacy for the area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.