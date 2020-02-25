GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Officials with the Greenville County Tea Party and the GOP are urging people across the state to vote in the Democratic Presidential Preference Primary on Saturday, regardless of political affiliation.
They’re calling it Operation Chaos 2020, and say it is a statewide movement encouraging Republicans to vote in the Democrat Presidential Preference Primary on Feb. 29.
“Since South Carolina legislators have refused to close the primaries, any registered voter is permitted to vote in the Democrat Presidential preference primary on Feb. 29th. Republicans have a unique opportunity to influence the outcome of the Democratic Presidential Preference Primary,” a news release stated.
“We are doing this openly, and loudly, to make a very public protest in opposition to open primaries. We want the South Carolina General Assembly to change the election laws to permit certified political parties to hold closed primaries,” said Stephen Brown in the news release. “While our first objective is to protest open primaries, our second objective is to assist the reelection of the President by extending and exacerbating the division among the Democrats. For decades now, South Carolina Democrats have meddled in our primaries, voting for the weakest Republican candidates and cancelling out votes for more conservative candidates. We want them to understand how serious and egregious this is.”
Meanwhile, a spokesman for Greenville County’s Democratic Party say they are not concerned.
“I’m not particularly worried about what the Republicans are doing,” said Jalen Elrod, 1st Vice Chair of the Greenville County Democratic Party. “What is important is ensuring that Greenville plays its part in who wins the S.C. Democratic Presidential Primary and defeating Donald Trump in November.”
The polls will be open from 7 to 7 p.m. on Saturday. All registered South Carolina voters may cast ballots, regardless of their political affiliations.
Think I'll vote for Sleepy Joe.
