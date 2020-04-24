GAFFNEY, SC (FOX Carolina) -- A convoy of first responders will drive through Gaffney today to show support for local healthcare workers.
It's part of Operation Cherokee Cares. The public is invited to line the route of the convoy in their cars and honk, cheer and wave posters as the first responders drive by with their emergency lights on.
The convoy starts at 10 a.m. The route will begin at the Aldi on Floyd Baker Boulevard and head toward West Frederick Street, where it will make a left. Then it will turn left on Granard Street and left again on North Limestone Street. The convoy will stop once it gets to the Cherokee Medical Center.
Organizers are also asking the public to drop off posters with messages of support for healthcare workers at the Gaffney Visitors Center or the Cherokee Chamber of Commerce. Staff will deliver those posters to local medical centers.
