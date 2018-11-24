ORANGEBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Prince of Orange Mall was under lockdown Saturday after a man was shot in the arm in the parking lot.
Orangeburg police tell FOX Carolina they got the call just after 1:30 p.m. The mall was then placed on lockdown as officers swept the area with Orangburg County deputies and Highway Patrol troopers. K-9s were used to sweep the area and check every single store inside.
According to police, the two male suspects exited the area with the crowd that ran from the scene, and witnesses told officers one shooter ran into the mall.
Once the sweep was completed, the mall lifted the lockdown at 3:25 p.m. and is now back in full operation.
Orangeburg DPS says they're still reviewing surveillance tapes. The victim was taken to a local hospital by his father and is expected to be okay.
The suspects are described as two men, possibly wearing hoodies, and carrying a handgun. One suspect is believed to have left in a red Dodge Charger.
Anyone with information should call Orangeburg DPS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.