LAURENS COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina)- An orchestra teacher at Laurens District 55 High School passed away on Tuesday, according to a Facebook post from the school.
The Laurens County Coroner's Office says that she passed away due to injuries sustained during a wreck on North Harper St.
The victim was identified by the coroner as Paula Harshaw, 56, of Newberry.
The school released a statement on Harshaw's passing.
"Laurens District 55 High School was grieved to learn Tuesday evening about the passing of Mrs. Paula Harshaw, the orchestra teacher at LDHS. Mrs. Harshaw taught in Laurens District 55 for several years and at LDHS since 2019. Her kindness and care for each and every child in her class has been exemplary. The faculty, staff, and students are extremely saddened by the news of her passing, and we extend our deepest sympathy to Mrs. Harshaw’s husband, Clint, and her two children, Vanessa and Morgan. Details for her memorial service are pending at this time, and will be announced by Whitaker Funeral Home in Newberry, South Carolina.
We all thought of Mrs. Harshaw this morning as we arrived to the high school campus to find a rainbow to greet us. In loving memory of our friend, colleague, and teacher, Mrs. Paula Harshaw."
Harshaw's cause of death was determined to be pulmonary thromboembolism in the setting of recent blunt force trauma, according to the release from the coroner.
Stay tuned as we work to learn more.
