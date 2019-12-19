Orders for flowers, cards, pour into Anderson County shop in honor of James "Radio" Kennedy

ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) There's more to these flowers than a tuck and a cut here and there.
On Thursday, inside Linda's Flower shop in Anderson the biggest arrangement is to show love.
“You want to know that you’re able to touch somebody," Melissa Brady said.
Brady agreed to that arrangement when she started working as a bookkeeper at the shop and is now training as a floral designer.
“When you’re working with the funerals and stuff like that umm, it really touches you," Brady said.
Since James "Radio" Kennedy died she's busy with orders for plants, flowers, and written notes to his family.
"With Radio, it’s not been all just, you know the generic with deepest sympathy. There’s been like paragraphs written," she said.
Radio became a legend at T.L. Hanna High School and around Anderson County. Even though he had a mental disability, those who know him say he taught a community to love and respect everyone.
“The first time I ever met him, you know, didn’t know him other than you know, knowing who he was, but he comes up and gives you a hug," Brady said.
Now, in her own way she honors him by writing notes for those who want to pay their respects.
“You know he was well-loved and well-thought of," she said.
It's an arrangement that bloomed into a work of love.
