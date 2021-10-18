CLEMSON, SC (FOX Carolina)- An ordinance prohibiting the open carry of firearms during events on public property passed its first reading with the City Council on Monday.
The ordinance stated that the restriction applies to organized events on public property that the city issues a permit for. These events may include protests, rallies, fairs, parades, festivals, or other organized events.
The council will discuss the issue again before it becomes law.
