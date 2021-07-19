CLEMSON, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Clemson City Council discussed an ordinance to address the rapid growth of Clemson on Monday.
The ordinance will have a second reading, and the public is invited to attend. The ordinance aims to limit residential developments in certain parts of the city.
We were at the public hearing on July 6 to learn more about the proposed ordinance. That coverage can be found below.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.