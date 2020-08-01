ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) -- The Helping Asheville Bears organization is offering a $5,000 reward for information on the person responsible for putting a political sticker on a bear who has already been trapped, tranquilized, and collared unnecessarily, according to a social media post.
If you know any information, contact Helping Asheville Bears at 1-855-SOS-BEAR.
