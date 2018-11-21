GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - From unsolved murders to school shootings and drug use, investigators and youth advocates say most of it is preventative.
"We want them to start talking sooner, not just wait until there's a problem," Carol Reeves said.
She's the executive director of the organization Just Say Something. It used to be known as Greenville Family Partnership, but there's a reason for the name change.
"This is all to preserve life and prevent issues," Reeves said.
In order to keep up with trends and demands of what's going on throughout the Upstate, the organization wants to make sure they're reaching parents and youth.
"We know and have the tools and the information and the programming that can get you to a better place and give you some direction," Reeves said.
She says the hot trend now are Juuls.
"It's a true health crisis," she siad.
Juuls can be charged in computers and it contains flavored nicotine pods. Although, the devices are banned in schools students still use them.
"I looks like a flash drive only it is an E-cig," she said.
Reeves says there are also other issues affecting the Upstate.
"It could be mental health, it could be an education problem, it could be a drug problem. We've seen meth and cocaine stats kick up in our county," Reeves said."As well as pain killers and vicodin."
Reeves says if young people see drugs, address bullying, or see crime and say something- the community will become safer and healthier.
"We just want them to say something and we'll take it from there," she said.
