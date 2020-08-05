ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) -- An Asheville organization that focuses on protecting bears in the area says a person who reportedly put a political sticker on a bear has apologized - saying it was in protest.
Originally, Help Asheville Bears (HAB) took to social media, asking for help finding who was responsible for putting a Trump 2020 sticker on the tracking collar of a black bear that was spotted by a resident.
HAB was offering a $5,000 reward for any information.
On August 4, the organization announced that the person responsible had apologized. They said the person told them the sticker was placed "in protest of the unnecessary, excessive tagging and collaring of wild bears who suffer enough through North Carolina's hunting season."
HAB says no reward was paid because the good Samaritan who reported the individual "did so because they love bears."
The person responsible reportedly promised HAB that they won't have any contact with bears in the future.
MORE NEWS - Officials search for missing hiker in Oconee County
(1) comment
looks pretty good .
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.