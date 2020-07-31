ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) -- The Help Asheville Bears organization has released an update on a bear spotted in trouble.
A bear was spotted in the Saluda area with a plastic pipe around its neck.
According to a post, traps have been set to find the bear and remove the pipe.
If you spot this animal, contact Help Asheville Bears at (855) 767-2327.
