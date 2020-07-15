Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Organizers of Fall for Greenville announced the decision to cancel this year's event due to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Organizers say initially they hoped a later date in the fall would be possible, but current projections indicate mass gatherings at large scale events could be dangerous for both attendees and surrounding communities.
Event organizers say over the next few months they will be announcing virtual offerings to help support restaurants, musicians and nonprofit organizations that have been hardest hit by the pandemic.
“We are thrilled to continue our support of the Fall for Greenville festival as it transitions to a virtual event this year,” said Bank of America Upstate SC Market President and Greenville native Stacy Brandon. “Throughout this healthcare crisis, we’ve seen many changes, from canceled festivals around the country to a shift in new online and virtual events. Like our clients discovering new ways to do their banking online and through our mobile apps, we are excited to see how this new format continues to provide Greenville’s unique offerings to even more attendees. We hope that everyone will continue to enjoy this wonderful festival.”
Next year, Bank of America Fall for Greenville will mark its 40th anniversary, and organizers say they are committed to celebrating the milestone with an exciting lineup of food, beverage and music offerings.
Next years event is scheduled for October 8-10.
