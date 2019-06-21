(FOX Carolina) -- A South Carolina based rescue organization is asking for donations after 10 newborn puppies were dropped off unexpectedly.
The mom of the 10 puppies passed away after giving birth, and the owners dropped the babies off at Carolina Coonhound Rescue hours later, the organization says.
Fortunately, the shelter had another Foxhound mom who had just given birth to three pups.
"We are heartbroken for the sweet momma hound who lost her life because she was bred, but this sweet Foxhound momma has taken on all 10 of those orphaned babies, in addition to her 3, and is being a lovely mother to all of them." The rescue organization said.
Those interested in donating, can do so here.
